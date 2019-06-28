Sights and Sounds of the Night at Mahr Park

Kids love these nocturnal adventures! Not only does nighttime hiking mean staying up past bedtime, but the thrill of something special awaits. Roasting hot dogs and marshmallows is also included in this event. Hike is suitable for ages 10 and up.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com