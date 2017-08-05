Signature Craft Fair at Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will be hosting its annual Craft Fair on Aug. 5 and 6, 2017.

As one of the state’s premier craft events, the Shaker Village Craft Fair features the elite among regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists. The juried event showcases Shaker reproductions and other merchandise made of clay, metal, wood, fiber, basketry and glass.

Craft Fair will be setup right through the heart of the main village along the historic turnpike. In addition to more than 80 vendor booths, there will be food trucks serving lunch, dinner and desserts.

The Shaker Village Craft Fair runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Admission includes entrance into the Craft Fair and access to all daily activities at Shaker Village.

ABOUT SHAKER VILLAGE OF PLEASANT HILL

Named a top hidden travel destination by BBC News, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. With 34 original Shaker structures, the site is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings and is the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky. Demonstrating a commitment to community, sustainability and ingenuity, Shaker Village embraces three pillars rooted in time-honored Shaker legacies, including balanced preservation and conservation; engaged learning and exploration; and warm, spirited hospitality. Onsite services at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill include overnight accommodations, dining, beverage and catering services, three craft shops, exhibitions in historic buildings, a farm and garden area, the Dixie Belle riverboat and 1,200 acres of restored native prairie.

For more information call 859.734.1570 or visit shakervillageky.org

For more information call (859) 734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org