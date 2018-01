Signature Series: Teepa Snow

7 pm Friday, Feb. 9

Teepa Snow, one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for anyone living with dementia, presents information to help in caring for a person who is experiencing problems with thinking, memory, language or behavior. Ages 18 & up. Free tickets required in advance. Go online or call l859-781-6166, ext. 31, to request your tickets.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit cc-pl.org