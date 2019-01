Signature Series: Elizabeth Cobbs at Campbell County Library

Award winning historian Elizabeth Cobbs will visit the library to talk about the captivating and tumultuous life of Alexander Hamilton and his wife Eliza Schuyler, the subjects of her best-selling book The Hamilton Affair. An autograph session is to follow. Free tickets required in advance. Ages 18 & up.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org