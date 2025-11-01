× Expand Silent Disco Silent Disco

Silent Disco at Tradewater Brewing

Get ready to dance the night away in silent style! Join us for a spectacular Silent Disco at Tradewater Brewing Company on November 1st from 7:30pm to 10pm!

🕺 Groove to your own beat with wireless headphones, immersing yourself in a unique musical experience unlike any other. Whether you’re into pop, rock, EDM, or hip-hop, there’s something for everyone!

🍻 While you’re enjoying the tunes, savor the delicious craft brews from Tradewater Brewing Company. With a wide selection of beers on tap, you’re sure to find your new favorite brew. Canned wine and non-alcoholic beers are also available!

🌟 Invite your friends, grab your headphones, and let’s make unforgettable memories under the stars! Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event.

🎟️ Headphones will be $5 per person when you arrive. And will be limited to 300 total headphones. So get ready to dance without making a sound! See you there!

For more information call (270) 807-0493 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com