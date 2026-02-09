× Expand Stacie Barton Silent Reading Party at Murrini Café at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Ready for the ultimate Galentine’s escape? Join us for a cozy, quiet night of silent reading at Murrini Café on the second Friday of each month from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Grab your comfiest outfit, your bestie, and your current read (or treat yourself to a new one from Plaid Elephant Books or the library).

We’ll have a special Galentine’s cocktail or mocktail available for purchase to make the night feel extra sweet. Settle in, sip something delightful, and let the soft, calm energy of the evening wrap around you. A perfect little moment of friendship, self-care, and bookish bliss.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org