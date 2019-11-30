Silk Painting Ky Ornaments at Kentucky History Center

Celebrate the holidays with us! There are many different cultural holiday traditions celebrated by Kentuckians past and present. Examine the KHS collections and museum to find inspiration to create your own memento to take home and pass on. Each participant will learn the techniques of silk painting to embellish their own silk ornament.

All ages welcome.

Cost: $8 per person; $5 for members. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our sites the rest of the day!

Instructor: Sara Brown

Registration required no later than three days before the class. Space is limited. Call 502-782-8118 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov

Payment is due the day of the workshop. Workshops begin at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov