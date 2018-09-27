Silver Celebration Exhibit at Paducah School of Art and Design

The Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) is located in the Lower Town area of Paducah. It’s a division of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. PSAD is celebrating its tenth year with an exhibition entitled “Silver Celebration”. It features work from West Kentucky PSAD Alumni. It's the first showcase of creative work from graduates of their Associate in Fine Arts degree in Visual Art courses and Associate in Applied Science degree in Visual Communication:Multimedia.

The exhibition opens on Thursday, September 27, with a reception event between 5 pm and 6:30 pm, in the Bill Ford Gallery which is located inside PSAD’s 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street. The exhibition runs through November 1. Gallery hours are 9am - 4pm, Monday through Friday, and 10am - 4pm on Saturdays. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. All donations and a portion of gallery sales go towards the activities of the PSAD Art Club.

For more information visit psad.westkentucky.kctcs.edu