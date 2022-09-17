× Expand Lacey Holleran Listen to stories from historical figures throughout the festival.

Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington

Experience a bit of history at the Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington. This two-day historical adventure includes visits and presentations from historical heroes, pioneer games, music, shopping, food, and much more. Tour through one of the museums for free, to top off your historical adventure. The Simon Kenton Festival will be sure to provide you with historical knowledge, a treasured keepsake, and memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information call 606-563-2596 ext. 101 or visit maysvilleky.net