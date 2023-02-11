Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Las Vegas and Atlantic City entertainment fixture Steve Lippia joins Orchestra Kentucky for swingin’ standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, and Sammy Davis, Jr.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music