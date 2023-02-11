Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

  Las Vegas and Atlantic City entertainment fixture Steve Lippia joins Orchestra Kentucky for swingin’ standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, and Sammy Davis, Jr.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sinatra and Friends Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 ical