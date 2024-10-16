× Expand Lauren Jelencovich Lauren Jelencovich

Singer Lauren Jelencovich at Boyle County Performing Arts Center

Lauren Jelencovich has garnered great acclaim for her affecting and sparkling portrayals of opera and musical theater roles throughout the United States and abroad. Lauren is currently on a World Tour with Yanni as his featured vocalist, and recently returned from Egypt, India, South America, China, Thailand, Russia and Dubai among other countries. She is featured on his album "Inspirato" alongside artists such as Placido Domingo, Renee Fleming, Rolando Villazon and more.

Featured in People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People and Teen Magazine, Ms. Jelencovich was a grand prize winner on Ed McMahon’s Star Search and the recipient of Andrea Bocelli’s National Italian American Foundation World Scholarship. Highlights of past seasons include her debut at Carnegie Hall singing Benjamin Britten's Te Deum in C with the Oratorio Society of New York, and her debut at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (OTSL) singing the role of Mrs. Nordstrom in A Little Night Music, directed by Isaac Mizrahi. She was also a part of OTSL’s Gerdine Young Artist Program and covered the role of Violet Beauregard in the world premiere of the opera The Golden Ticket, based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music (MSM), Ms. Jelencovich made her debut Off-Broadway in the world premiere of The Music Teacher by Wallace & Allen Shawn, and made her debut at Forestburgh Playhouse, playing the lead role of Teddy Stern in the 1950′s hit musical Wish You Were Here. Lauren won 2nd Prize at the Gerda Lissner Competition, performing at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Auditorium, and won the Lys Symonette Award in the Kurt Weill Foundation’s Lotte Lenya Competition.

A deeply passionate artist, Lauren is equally at home in Broadway, pop and classical music. This concert will feature a wide array of songs from opera to Broadway to pop classics. Students of the Boyle County Schools Choirs will join Lauren on stage for a grand finale.

Approximate Running Time: 90 Minutes

Recommended Ages: All Ages

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com