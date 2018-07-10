Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre

to Google Calendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre

Deeply steeped in the classic songwriting traditions of the early Civil Rights Movement and the Peace Movement, Marcus Wilkerson's guitar style is rough and rhythmic at one moment and then light and languid the next. He considers himself a student, teacher and performer of all music that marks the development of human consciousness and a lover of all styles, as exemplified by his thoughtful originals and seminal song choices.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Info
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre - 2018-07-10 10:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Submit Yours