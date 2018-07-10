Singer Songwriter Marcus Wilkerson at The Grand Theatre

Deeply steeped in the classic songwriting traditions of the early Civil Rights Movement and the Peace Movement, Marcus Wilkerson's guitar style is rough and rhythmic at one moment and then light and languid the next. He considers himself a student, teacher and performer of all music that marks the development of human consciousness and a lover of all styles, as exemplified by his thoughtful originals and seminal song choices.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org