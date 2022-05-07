Singer/Ventriloquist Darci Lynne at Beaver Dam

Singer / Ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” garnering over 87M views on AGT’s YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show. She won the hearts of America with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable talent. In 2018 she kicked off her national tour selling out her first headlining family-friendly show in just six minutes, continually adding shows to meet the overwhelming demand. On the heels of a record-breaking 2020, the gifted Singer/Ventriloquist Darci Lynne has kicked off her 2021 “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” National Tour where she is sharing her passion for performance and bringing her enchanting show from New York to Nevada.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/