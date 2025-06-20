Singer, Songwriter, and Musician Billy Strings at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena 430 W Vine St , Kentucky 40507
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Strings will continue his headline tour through this spring and will make a stop atRupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky for two nights on June 20 and June 21.
For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com
