Singin' in the Rain Presented by The Footlighters

Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline—the starlet, the leading man, and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen. Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

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