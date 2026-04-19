Singin' in the Rain Presented by The Footlighters

to

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky

Singin' in the Rain Presented by The Footlighters

  Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline—the starlet, the leading man,  and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and  Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen. Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

For more information, please call 859-652-3849 or visit footlighters.org/

Info

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
Theater & Dance
859-652-3849
to
Google Calendar - Singin' in the Rain Presented by The Footlighters - 2027-04-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Singin' in the Rain Presented by The Footlighters - 2027-04-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Singin' in the Rain Presented by The Footlighters - 2027-04-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Singin' in the Rain Presented by The Footlighters - 2027-04-08 19:00:00 ical