Singing Valentines in Lexington

Enjoy a Singing Valentines on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Serenade your loved one with our unique Singing Valentine! A tuxedoed barbershop quartet will surprise your friend, spouse, girlfriend, boyfriend, office staff or anyone else with a medley of two love songs, a long-stemmed rose and a personalized card. Extra roses are available ($5 ea) and will be billed separately. This will be a Valentine they will never forget!

Arrange your delivery location for a surprise! Lexington and some surrounding areas.

For more information visit thekentuckians.org/SingingValentines2025