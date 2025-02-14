Singing Valentines in Lexington
to
Lexington Lexington, Kentucky
The Kentuckians Chorus
Singing Valentines in Lexington
Enjoy a Singing Valentines on Friday, February 14, 2025.
Serenade your loved one with our unique Singing Valentine! A tuxedoed barbershop quartet will surprise your friend, spouse, girlfriend, boyfriend, office staff or anyone else with a medley of two love songs, a long-stemmed rose and a personalized card. Extra roses are available ($5 ea) and will be billed separately. This will be a Valentine they will never forget!
Arrange your delivery location for a surprise! Lexington and some surrounding areas.
For more information visit thekentuckians.org/SingingValentines2025