Single's Mingle Event at Elk Creek Vineyards

Are you tired of the singles events that you don't meet anyone? You know those events where everyone's just standing around not mingling.

Are you ready to meet people that are highly compatible to you? Then you must attend this event!

Each person will receive a complimentary drink ticket (value $12), a winery tour, PLUS access to our high tech SpeedMatch meet and greet. With our NEW SpeedMatch technology we will know who you're compatible with before you even get there and we'll make sure you meet each compatible person!

Before the event you'll fill out a quick profile form which will show us who you're highly compatible with. Our matchmaker will put compatible matches together before the event and make sure you meet your top 5 matches!

It's kind of like speed dating but only with people who you're actually compatible with! No more boring speed dating or singles events!

Limited to 40 women and 40 men. Tickets include access to the private party, winery tour, a complimentary drink (value $12) and 5 matches.

Price: $35.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

Evening Itinerary

Check In and Optional Wine Tour 4:00 p.m.

SpeedMatch Wine & Mingle 5:00-7:00 p.m.

About Elk Creek:

Nestled among the rolling hills of Kentucky, we established Elk Creek Vineyards in 2003, believing that the only way to make great wines is to intimately know what grows best on Kentucky soil, hand-select the finest grapes at harvest and limit production.

Our winery is a spectacular place for tastings, winemaking tours, weddings, concerts, and special events. Enjoy a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and savor items from our cafe. Check out our art gallery featuring local artists. Relax next to our three-story stone hearth and enjoy true Southern hospitality.

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com