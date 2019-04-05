Sins as Thick as Mice: The Vices of Henry Clay

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Sins as Thick as Mice: The Vices of Henry Clay

First Friday Speaker Series. Henry Clay was a respected statesman, but he also received criticism during his lifetime for drinking, gambling, fighting in duels and his religious views. We’ll explore the public debate around Clay’s alleged vices, and the impact his reputation had on his political career. Join us as Eric Brooks shows us the human side of the great Henry Clay.

Speaker: Eric Brooks, Curator & Site Manager, Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate.

Cost: $8; KHS members $5. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Bring Your Lunch: Pay at the front desk on event day.

Pre-order a Boxed Lunch: Cost is $10 in addition to admission. Lunch orders and payment required by 5 p.m., Friday, March 29. There will be no refunds for lunch orders cancelled after that time.

For more information call (502) 782-8118 or visit history.ky.gov

