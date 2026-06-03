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Sip & Paint at Oasis Southwest Grill - Madisonville

🎨✨ Sip, Paint & Support Local! ✨🍹

We are SO excited to announce that Oasis Southwest Grill is partnering with local artist Art By MaKayla West to bring you a one-of-a-kind night of creativity, fun, and community! 💛

Join us for a Sip & Paint Night where you can relax, unwind, and create your own beautiful masterpiece—all while enjoying our chill, relaxed Oasis atmosphere. 🌴

🗓 July 13th, 2026

⏰ 5:00 PM

💲 $25 per person (Ages 15+)

🍹 Beverage & a bite purchase required

This is more than just a fun night out—it’s about supporting local talent and local business right here in our community. When you show up, you’re supporting artists, small business owners, and everything that makes our town special. ❤️

🎟 Only 30 spots available – presale ONLY!

📲 Text 270-535-7496 to grab your spot

Come paint, sip, laugh, and make memories with us… this one’s going to fill up FAST! 🎉