Sip & Putt at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Historic Railpark & Train Museum 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Sip & Putt at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Join us for our Sip & Putt Scramble! Putt your way through the Historic RailPark and Train Museum during one of our two tournaments on Friday, April 17th! An event unlike any golf scramble you’ve ever played, this 9+ hole mini golf course will be set up throughout the museum and train cars. Tickets/Registration is $35/player and includes mini golf with food and beverages. Teams max out at 4 people, but smaller teams are welcome!

Team registration will open soon!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com

Historic Railpark & Train Museum
401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
2707457317
