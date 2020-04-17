× Expand Historic RailPark & Train Museum Join us for our Sip & Putt Scramble!

Sip & Putt at Historic Railpark & Train Museum

Join us for our Sip & Putt Scramble! Putt your way through the Historic RailPark and Train Museum during one of our two tournaments on Friday, April 17th! An event unlike any golf scramble you’ve ever played, this 9+ hole mini golf course will be set up throughout the museum and train cars. Tickets/Registration is $35/player and includes mini golf with food and beverages. Teams max out at 4 people, but smaller teams are welcome!

Team registration will open soon!

For more information all (270) 745-7317 or visit historicrailpark.com