Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the KFC Yum! Center

The KFC Yum! Center and Rabbit Hole are partnering to offer the venue’s first ever Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the arena on June 17, 2021.

Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with this unique tasting event that features Rabbit Hole Bourbon and a savory dinner and dessert menu. The evening begins with an inviting cocktail in the Rabbit Hole Lounge followed by the bourbon tasting event. Guests can indulge in delightful food and bourbon pairings, led by Rabbit Hole Ambassador Adam Edwards, from the top floor, KFC Yum! Center Spirit Room which offers stunning Ohio River views. A full menu can be found on the KFC Yum! Center’s website. KFC Yum! Center chefs will create decadent dessert and bourbon pairings and guests will be offered guided, behind-the-scenes tours of the KFC Yum! Center to cap off the evening.

Rabbit Hole’s Founder and--Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian--will share the fascinating story about how he created Rabbit Hole and will talk about the brand’s meteoric growth at the event. Rabbit Hole will also have a pop-up shop on-site for those who wish to purchase the brand’s top-rated, one-of-a-kind bourbon. All guests will have the opportunity to win bourbon and other prizes at the event.

Limited tickets are available at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Ticket Prices: $125

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com