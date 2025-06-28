× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Sip & Sculpt Pottery Class

Sip & Sculpt Pottery Class at 3rd Turn

$68 for Beginner Pottery Kit

Tickets at Eventbrite

Grab a dink and join us for this inclusive, beginner-friendly pottery class at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens! Our expert host will cover all the basics, and with step-by-step instructions you’ll learn to hand-build a pinch pot. You’ll also learn how to sculpt and decorate your pot into a variety of functional pottery pieces like a vase, hanging planters, pot for an air plant, candle holders, smiley planter pals, and more. Delicious drinks and food available for purchase!

You'll make and take home 1-2 pieces of pottery. Our signature 'Beginner Pottery Kit' which includes everything you need to make your pottery during class (and yours to take home to create more after class).

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/