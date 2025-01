Γ— Expand Project of The Market Kitchen of Northside Common Market Sip and Fold 2 Instagram Post - 1 Limited Spots Available!

Sip and Fold at Greyline Station

πŸŽ‰ Sip and Fold: A Fun and Flavorful Cooking Class πŸŽ‰

What’s Included:

πŸ₯Ÿ Two Empanadas

🍷 Unlimited Wine

🎁 Free Giveaway

🍚 Complimentary Spanish Rice

Event Details:

πŸ“ Date: Saturday, February 15th

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

πŸ“ Location: 101 W Loudon Ave, suite 140, Lexington, KY.

πŸ‘©β€πŸ³ No experience needed! Our chef will guide you every step of the way. Bring your appetite, creativity, and a love for great food and wineβ€”we’ll provide the rest! 🍷πŸ₯Ÿ

For more information callΒ (859) 379-2049.