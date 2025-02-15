Sip and Fold at Greyline Station
🎉 Sip and Fold: A Fun and Flavorful Cooking Class 🎉
What’s Included:
🥟 Two Empanadas
🍷 Unlimited Wine
🎁 Free Giveaway
🍚 Complimentary Spanish Rice
Event Details:
📅 Date: Saturday, February 15th
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
📍 Location: 101 W Loudon Ave, suite 140, Lexington, KY.
👩🍳 No experience needed! Our chef will guide you every step of the way. Bring your appetite, creativity, and a love for great food and wine—we’ll provide the rest! 🍷🥟
For more information call (859) 379-2049.