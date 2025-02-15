× Expand Project of The Market Kitchen of Northside Common Market Sip and Fold 2 Instagram Post - 1 Limited Spots Available!

Sip and Fold at Greyline Station

🎉 Sip and Fold: A Fun and Flavorful Cooking Class 🎉

What’s Included:

🥟 Two Empanadas

🍷 Unlimited Wine

🎁 Free Giveaway

🍚 Complimentary Spanish Rice

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, February 15th

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

📍 Location: 101 W Loudon Ave, suite 140, Lexington, KY.

👩‍🍳 No experience needed! Our chef will guide you every step of the way. Bring your appetite, creativity, and a love for great food and wine—we’ll provide the rest! 🍷🥟

For more information call (859) 379-2049.