Sip, Shop and Stroll in Glasgow

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Glasgow Town Square 126 E Public Square, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Sip, Shop and Stroll in Glasgow

It’s that time again! Mark your calendars for June 6th from 10:00 am to 4 pm and join the Glasgow Downtown Business Association on the Square in Glasgow, Kentucky, for outdoor festivities, vendors, food, entertainment, and more!

Their annual event is one for making memories and supporting local! Please respond that you are going or are interested in this event, and follow their page to keep up with updates!

So, get ready and make plans for another Sip, Shop, and Stroll!

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Glasgow Town Square 126 E Public Square, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
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