Sirius XM Comedy Taping at The Caravan

You'll want to be at The Caravan Comedy Club on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for a special open mic night that will be a taping for SiriusXM satellite radio. Many of Louisville's top comics will be putting on their best performances, and your laughter is part of the show.

Be there for Rich Ragains, Danny Browning, June Dempsey, Lucious Williams, Austin Baker, Jake Hovis, RJ Ryan, Wyatt Lutz, Eric McElroy, Creig Ewing and host Alex Whittenburg.

Tickets are just $5.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8742