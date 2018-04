Sister Act at Shelby County Community Theatre

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri Steinkellner

and Bill Steinkellner

Directed by Cyndi Powell Skellie

February 22-24, March 1-3, 2019

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

For more information call 502-633-0222 or visit shelbytheatre.org