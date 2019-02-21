Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts at the Behringer-Crawford Museum

A characteristic of Iron Age Britain is a lack of burial evidence, leading some to argue in favor of water deposition to account for the missing population. This study will investigate the strength of this argument through a cross-cultural comparison with Viking and modern-day Hindu burial practices to analysis ideological significance of watery contexts. In addition, this study will explore the ideological significance of Iron Age bog bodies to provide further context to water deposits. The concept of liminality associated with watery contexts will be explored as a link to burial practices of Iron Age Britain and Ireland.

