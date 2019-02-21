Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts

to Google Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

 Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts at the Behringer-Crawford Museum

A characteristic of Iron Age Britain is a lack of burial evidence, leading some to argue in favor of water deposition to account for the missing population. This study will investigate the strength of this argument through a cross-cultural comparison with Viking and modern-day Hindu burial practices to analysis ideological significance of watery contexts. In addition, this study will explore the ideological significance of Iron Age bog bodies to provide further context to water deposits. The concept of liminality associated with watery contexts will be explored as a link to burial practices of Iron Age Britain and Ireland.

Full Series Subscription: $30

Order now and experience seven great lectures for the price of five!

Individual Tickets: $6

Secure a seat at the lectures of your choice by purchasing individual tickets.

Student: Free with valid ID

For more information visit nku.eventsair.com

Info
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: Burial Practices of Iron Age Celts - 2019-02-21 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Submit Yours