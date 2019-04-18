Six@Six Lecture Series: Health Care in America

Northern Kentucky Univeristy 1 Louie B Nunn Drive , Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

 Six@Six Lecture Series: Health Care in America

 Location: Northern Kentucky University - Health Innovations Center

As global health editor, Jonathan Fahey oversees AP’s coverage of medicine, public health, healthcare business and consumer health issues. What’s the latest news from these fronts?

Full Series Subscription: $30

Order now and experience seven great lectures for the price of five!

Individual Tickets: $6

Secure a seat at the lectures of your choice by purchasing individual tickets.

Student: Free with valid ID

For more information visit nku.eventsair.com

Northern Kentucky Univeristy 1 Louie B Nunn Drive , Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
