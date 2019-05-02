Six@Six Lecture Series: Is It Safe To Go To Work?

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

 Six@Six Lecture Series: Is It Safe To Go To Work?

Dale Stephenson (Dean, NKU’s College of Health Professions)

Fouled air. Noise. You name it. The workplace can be a dangerous place for human health, and so can the places where we play. But research and analysis can make them safer.

Full Series Subscription: $30

Order now and experience seven great lectures for the price of five!

Individual Tickets: $6

Secure a seat at the lectures of your choice by purchasing individual tickets.

Student: Free with valid ID

For more information visit nku.eventsair.com

Info
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
