Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water

to Google Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

 Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water

Clean water is a challenge all over the world—a result of either bacteria or heavy metals. These two problems are vastly different, and so are the solutions to fix them. Science is finding the answers for both.  

Full Series Subscription: $30

Order now and experience seven great lectures for the price of five!

Individual Tickets: $6

Secure a seat at the lectures of your choice by purchasing individual tickets.

Student: Free with valid ID

For more information visit nku.eventsair.com

Info
Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075 View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Six@Six Lecture Series: The Science of Clean Water - 2019-03-21 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Submit Yours