Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice

to Google Calendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice

Join an all-star cast of world famous professional ice skaters, singers, dancers, and cirque acts as they glide across the stage in an ice experience like no other. Introducing Skateacular Dreams On Ice: the first ever ALL ORIGINAL live sung ice musical, featuring a one of a kind soundtrack from Mirror Mirror Music. Follow our cast as they dream through the seasons in search for eternal winter, but beware nothing is more powerful than your imagination. For in a moment you could be skating right into a fiery solstice or winter storm. It’s up to the audience to help Ella find her path back to her winter dream. This new age ice show is a great interactive show for everyone. Featuring a wonderful storyline that is sure to connect with all audiences worldwide. An amazing mix of the music of today with a twist of cirque and comedy.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00 iCalendar - Skatetacular: Dreams On Ice - 2018-01-18 19:30:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Submit Yours