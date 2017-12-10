Skeleton Crew at Actors Theatre of Louisville

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

When tough times make it hard to get ahead, who gets left behind?

by Dominique Morisseau

directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

316 West Main Street, Louisville, KY (Bingham Theatre)

Part of the Brown-Forman Series

Production underwritten by Hilliard Lyons

Tickets are on sale priced from $25.

Age recommendation: 12 and up.

Special ticket offers for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 502.585.1210.

For more information call 502.584.1205 or visit ActorsTheatre.org

Info
Theater & Dance
502-584-1205
