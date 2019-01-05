Skillet Curling Tournament in Bowling Green

Warren County Public Library is proud to host the first Skillet Curling Tournament in Bowling Green. (Think Bocce ball/cornhole on ice but without the skates) No skilled required. If you've never heard of this sport and aren't in shape, that's okay; neither are we. Put together your team of highly inexperienced skillet sliders, be ready to laugh.

Double Elimination Tournament with Food, Fun, and Music! (And Alcohol --nearby, but not on the ice, you crazy people!)

$50 per team. (Teams are 2-6 people)

All tournament proceeds will help WCPL provide free books to students attending SOKY BOOK FEST on March 20th.

Teams can consist of 2-6 members.

SoKY Ice Rink

636 Center St

Bowling Green, KY 42101

For more information visit warrenpl.org