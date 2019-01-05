Skillet Curling Tournament in Bowling Green

Downtown Bowling Green 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Skillet Curling Tournament in Bowling Green

Warren County Public Library is proud to host the first Skillet Curling Tournament in Bowling Green. (Think Bocce ball/cornhole on ice but without the skates) No skilled required. If you've never heard of this sport and aren't in shape, that's okay; neither are we. Put together your team of highly inexperienced skillet sliders, be ready to laugh.

Double Elimination Tournament with Food, Fun, and Music! (And Alcohol --nearby, but not on the ice, you crazy people!)

$50 per team. (Teams are 2-6 people)

All tournament proceeds will help WCPL provide free books to students attending SOKY BOOK FEST on March 20th.

Teams can consist of 2-6 members.

SoKY Ice Rink

636 Center St

Bowling Green, KY 42101

For more information visit warrenpl.org

Downtown Bowling Green 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
