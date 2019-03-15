Sky Cubacub: Radical Visibility Exhibit at The Carnegie

Radical Visibility is a multi-layered project that will include the design and creation of approximately 50 intensively handmade garments for specific members of the community; conversations with each of these models to determine the type of garment that best serves the needs and desires of that individual; a photo shoot and production of images of selected models to be exhibited in the gallery; an opening performance with the models and gallery visitors; an interactive installation with the garments to be available in the gallery after the performance; publication of a zine and edited video that documents the process and performance to be screened in the gallery following the opening reception.

Sky Cubacub is a Chicago-based artist, designer, performer, and theorist. Cubacub identifies as genderqueer or gender fluid using they/them pronouns. Cubacub is Filipinx and, therefore, also identifies as a queer person of color. They are the creator of Rebirth Garments, a line of wearables for the full spectrum of gender, size, and ability that employs a strategy of Radical Visibility. Radical Visibility is defined by Cubacub as a movement based on claiming our bodies and, through the use of bright colors, exuberant fabrics, and innovative designs demonstrate a refusal to assimilate into a variety of normative practices.

