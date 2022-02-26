Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC
You’ll feel “free as a bird” in the presence of Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Skynyrd & Frynds as they perform southern fried classics including “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Tickets are $35 or $25
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
