Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC

You’ll feel “free as a bird” in the presence of Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Skynyrd & Frynds as they perform southern fried classics including “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Tickets are $35 or $25

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC - 2022-02-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC - 2022-02-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC - 2022-02-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC - 2022-02-26 19:30:00 ical