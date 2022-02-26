Skynyrd Frynds: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at SKyPAC

You’ll feel “free as a bird” in the presence of Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Skynyrd & Frynds as they perform southern fried classics including “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Tickets are $35 or $25

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com