Slash N' Dash Skate Bash in Madisonville

Skyview Skateshop presents the 2022 Slash N' Dash on Sunday, Oct. 30th from 12 pm- 5 pm. $10 entry.

For additional information call (270) 871-2147 or visit kyviewskateshop.com