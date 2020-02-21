Sleeping Beauty at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Russian National Ballet in Sleeping Beauty – Friday February 21, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 (main floor front)/$23 (main floor rear)/$18 (balcony) All students & children: half-price

The Russian National Ballet has been bringing timeless ballet classics to the stages of North America since 1999. Founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, the company used their new-found creative freedom, influenced by the political movement, to invigorate the tradition of Russian Ballet with new developments in dance from around the world.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org