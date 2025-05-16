Sleeping in the Woods Songwriter Festival - Monticello
Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633
Sleeping in the Woods Songwriter Festival hosted By Nicholas Jamerson will bereturning to Hidden Ridge Camping in Monticello, KY on May 16 - 18
A weekend in the woods celebrating the mystical alchemy of songwriting.
For more information, please visit sleepinginthewoodsfestival.com/
