Sleeping in the Woods Songwriter Festival at Hidden Ridge

A weekend in the woods celebrating the mystical alchemy of songwriting. Join us May 15 & 16th, 2026 for a showcase of the country’s most talented singer-songwriters curated & hosted by Nicholas Jamerson. Enjoy over 20 songwriters throughout the weekend, plus an interactive Songwriter Workshop led by Nicholas on Saturday morning. Experience it all under the stars on 53 acres of forest along Lake Cumberland at Hidden Ridge Camping, the region’s top glamping destination.

For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com