Slice of History Trivia Night at Liberty Hall

Tuesday, June 24th, 2025

6pm - 8pm Free Event* Get a Slice of History and test your knowledge of Kentucky history and pop-culture! Join Liberty Hall at Local's Pizza for free pizza provided by Made by Us and Pizza to the Polls for a night of history, fun, and prizes. *Team Registration required in advance!

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org