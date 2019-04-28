Slow Food Bluegrass Cocktail Challenge at Rabbit Hole Distillery

× Expand Slow Food Bluegrass Slow Food Bluegrass 2nd Annual Cocktail Challenge at Rabbit Hole Distillery

Slow Food Bluegrass will host it’s 2nd Annual Cocktail Challenge on April 28 in partnership with Rabbit Hole Distillery! Come see some of Louisville’s top bartenders and mixologists compete for the grand prize! All competitors must make a cocktail made with locally sources ingredients and Rabbit Hole spirits. The Silver Dollar will provide food for all attendees to enjoy while tasting all competing cocktails. All ticket sales go to supporting Slow Food Bluegrass.

For tickets go to www.eventbrite.com/e/slow-food-bluegrass2nd-annual-cocktail-challenge-at-rabbit-hole-distillery-tickets-59544628587

For more information call (502) 561-2000 or visit rabbitholedistillery.com