Small Business Saturday in Paducah
Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Small Business Saturday in Paducah
Downtown Paducah is the perfect destination for Small Business Saturday, during which over 65 neighborhood boutiques and restaurants offer a wide range of shopping and dining options to elevate your holiday season. Choose online ordering with delivery, curbside pickup and safe, in-store shopping experiences.
For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel
Info
Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Food & Drink