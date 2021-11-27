Small Business Saturday in Paducah

Downtown Paducah is the perfect destination for Small Business Saturday, during which over 65 neighborhood boutiques and restaurants offer a wide range of shopping and dining options to elevate your holiday season. Choose online ordering with delivery, curbside pickup and safe, in-store shopping experiences.

For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel

Fashion & Trunk Shows, Food & Drink
