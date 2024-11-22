Small Time Napoleon at Glema Mahr

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Small Time Napoleon at Glema Mahr

Small Time Napoleon is the combination of new ideas and old sounds. Their interest in the jazz standards of the swing-era shine through in their voices, writing, and playing, while their ear for new sounds and ideas constantly drives them forward. The product of this pairing is what Kyle Ware of Insider Louisville has called “a mad science blend of western swing, hot jazz and folk.”

