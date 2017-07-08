Smith-Berry Winery Dinner and Concert
July 8
Tymes Band
Soul and Classic Rock of the 60’s through today
July 22
Rigbys
Beatles Tribute Band
August 12
TBA
August 26
Lunar Beach House
Beach Music Band
Winery’s 15th Anniversary Party!
September 9
Brutally Handsome
Eagles Tribute Band
September 23
Rumours
Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
October 14
From Paris
Hits from the 60’s through today
Adult Tickets are $22.95 + tax in advance / $27.95 + tax at the door. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax in advance / $15.95 + tax at the door.
Concerts may sell out so get there early!
Purchase Tickets Online or call 888-845-7091
- Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!
- The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.
- No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.
- No pets.
- Dinner is served from 6-7 p.m., with the music starting at 6:30 p.m. Arrive early, bring your lawn chairs, blankets, tables, etc.
- The concerts will take place rain or shine, so please dress accordingly.
For more information call 1-888-845-7091 or 502-845-7091.
Tasting Room hours are: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wines can be purchased by the glass, bottle or case to suit your needs. Wines also can be shipped upon request.
No other alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.
No pets and no coolers.
Wine and beer are sold separately.
Info
Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050 View Map