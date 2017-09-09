Smith-Berry Winery Dinner and Concert

September 9

Brutally Handsome

Eagles Tribute Band

September 23

Rumours

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

October 14

From Paris

Hits from the 60’s through today

Adult Tickets are $22.95 + tax in advance / $27.95 + tax at the door. Child Tickets (ages 4-10) are $10.95 + tax in advance / $15.95 + tax at the door.

Concerts may sell out so get there early!

Purchase Tickets Online or call 888-845-7091

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and sit back or dance and enjoy the music!

The dinner menu will be published on our website 2 weeks before the show. We make all the food from scratch.

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

Dinner is served from 6-7 p.m., with the music starting at 6:30 p.m. Arrive early, bring your lawn chairs, blankets, tables, etc.

The concerts will take place rain or shine, so please dress accordingly.

For more information call 1-888-845-7091 or 502-845-7091.

Tasting Room hours are: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wines can be purchased by the glass, bottle or case to suit your needs. Wines also can be shipped upon request.

No other alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets and no coolers.

Wine and beer are sold separately.