Smithsonian exhibit “FOOD: Transforming the American Table” at the Wrather

The Murray State University Libraries are pleased to celebrate the centennial of the Wrather West Kentucky Museum by bringing the traveling Smithsonian Exhibit “FOOD: Transforming the American Table” to the community for the fall season.

Julia Child’s home kitchen, with its hundreds of tools, appliances and furnishings, serves as the opening story of the museum’s first major exhibition on food history. From the impact of new technologies, to the influence of social and cultural changes, the exhibition explores the transformation of food and drink in post-World War II America, as well as what we know (or think we know) about what’s good for us. The public is invited to take a seat at a large, communal table in the center of the exhibition to share their own thoughts and experiences about food and change in the United States.

For more information call (270) 809-4295 or visit murraystate.edu/campus/wrathermuseum