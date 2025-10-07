Smoke + Oak: A Bourbon + BBQ Feastival at Jim Beam

Join us at the Knob Creek House for an evening featuring new bourbon releases from The James B. Beam Distilling Co. and live barbecue exhibitions from Chef Brian Landry of The Kitchen Table Restaurant.Guests will be transported to a secluded and historic site on the property for an exclusive and scenic dinner featuring tastings of rare and exclusive bourbon releases, and savor barbecue infused with Beam Made Bourbons.

Smoke + Oak will be held on May 20th and October 7th.

For more information visit jimbeam.com