Smoke on the Mountain at Lindsey Wilson College

Smoke on the Mountain

Book by Connie Ray

Conceived by Alan Bailey

Musical arrangements by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick

July 11, 12, 13 - 7 p.m. CT

July 15 - 2 p.m. CT

This musical tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina's Smoky Mountains in 1938. The Sanders Family is a gospel group that sings hymns and songs and testify their love for God and heaven. Come join us for an evening of laughter and tears.

TheatreFest! is hosted each summer on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 427 - 6848 visit theatrefestatlwc.org/