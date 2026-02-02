Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro

to

Third Baptist Church 527 Allen St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro

February 27th, February 28th & March 1st

at Third Baptist Church

Bursting with toe-tapping gospel music and good old-fashioned fun, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family as they bring harmony, humor, and heartfelt faith to the stage. This feel-good musical comedy is full of laughter, lively songs, and infectious joy for audiences of all ages.

For more information call 270-702-1754 or visit encoreowensboro.com

Info

Third Baptist Church 527 Allen St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
270-702-1754
to
Google Calendar - Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro - 2026-02-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro - 2026-02-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro - 2026-02-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro - 2026-02-27 18:00:00 ical