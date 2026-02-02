Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro

February 27th, February 28th & March 1st

at Third Baptist Church

Bursting with toe-tapping gospel music and good old-fashioned fun, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family as they bring harmony, humor, and heartfelt faith to the stage. This feel-good musical comedy is full of laughter, lively songs, and infectious joy for audiences of all ages.

For more information call 270-702-1754 or visit encoreowensboro.com