Smoke on the Mountain by Encore Musicals of Owensboro
Third Baptist Church 527 Allen St, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
February 27th, February 28th & March 1st
at Third Baptist Church
Bursting with toe-tapping gospel music and good old-fashioned fun, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family as they bring harmony, humor, and heartfelt faith to the stage. This feel-good musical comedy is full of laughter, lively songs, and infectious joy for audiences of all ages.
For more information call 270-702-1754 or visit encoreowensboro.com