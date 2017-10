Smoked BBQ at Thurman Landing

OCTOBER 27th at 7:00 PM EST

OUR FIRST EVER - Smoked BBQ

At the Thurman Landing Event Barn

Pulled Pork

Baked Beans

Mac n Cheese

Coleslaw

Chocolate Cobbler

$18 per person

(includes tax)

Reserve your party!

Call 270-268-6218

For more information call (270) 949-1897